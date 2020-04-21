High school in Fairfield celebrates their top seniors with car parade

FAIRFIELD, Calif., (KRON) — As schools continue to be closed many high school seniors will not be able to walk across the stage at their graduation this year. Teachers and staff at Early College High School in Fairfield surprised their top seniors or all their hard work with a small parade.

On Monday, Early College High School teachers and staff announced seniors Sriha Srinivasan and Blake Gella as the schools valedictorian and salutatorian by surprising them with a parade at their homes.

We our so proud to announce that Sriha Srinivasan is our 2020 Valedictorian and Blake Gella is our Salutatorian! Both students are heading to UCLA in the fall! The ECHS teachers and staff went by their homes this afternoon to deliver the news. Congratulations Blake and Sriha! pic.twitter.com/uiSCrozRnV — FSUSD Early College High School (@FSUSD_ECHS) April 21, 2020

“It was amazing to see them and amazing to have that experience while I am not at school for my senior year,” Srinivasan said. “It was just fantastic all around.”

For the last month Srinivasan like many students throughout the nation have been forced to finish out the school year at home due to the spread of COVID-19.

The staff at Early College High School managed to set up the celebration despite current circumstances by teaming up with the families of Srinivasan and Gella.

Both families were contacted by Principal John Pizzo a week in advance to make sure their students got the recognition they worked so hard for.

From the principal to teachers — they all managed to surprised their top seniors at their homes while being able to practice social distancing.

Srinivasan tells KRON4 with end of the school year activities like prom and graduation canceled indefinitely — a small celebration of her hard work from her teachers was enough to uplift her spirits during current circumstances.

“I think this was a an opportunity in which my educators knew this was going to make a huge difference for me,” Srinivasan said. “This is one of the highlights of my high school career because it was at home with my family.”

