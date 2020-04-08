East Bay girl prints 3D mask straps to help health care workers and first responders

A 12-year-old girl is helping East Bay health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus by printing 3D mask straps to help make wearing face masks more comfortable.

Kayla Fore has given out 200 3D printed masks straps to health care workers and first responders in the area. Fore tells KRON 4 she got the idea after she saw another boy online make similar straps.

“We saw a Facebook post from a kid not from this area was making them and we wanted to help around here,” Fore said.

Fore learned how to 3D print watching her father and wanted to use her skills to help those around her during the pandemic.

In a matter of hours anywhere between 60-80 straps can be made each day.

The mask strap holds the elastic off of the ear and makes the mask more comfortable. According to the family, the strap is made from recycled plastic and has four hooks on each side that wraps around the head.

Fore tells KRON 4 the face mask straps are free of charge to anyone who wants one. She is able to print the straps from home with materials she got as a gift from her birthday.

Immediately an overwhelming amount of orders were put in after Fore’s parents posted she was making face mask straps on Facebook. With only four straps able to print every hour Fore is happy she is able to put her skills to good use during these uncertain times.

“To see Kayla’s positive attitude and willing to help has been an inspiration for everyone even outside our family,” Kayla’s father Chris Fore said.

