Eye drop company to donate entire product inventory to front line workers in San Mateo County

HALF MOON BAY, Calif., (KRON) — An eye drop company launched a campaign to help donate their entire product inventory to people working on the front lines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hi-Drops Inc., owned by twin brothers Warren Scott and Seth Scott launched a program to donate their entire eye drop inventory to front line workers in San Mateo County.

“We constantly read about COVID-19 and how the virus is passed, specifically the problem of people

touching their eyes, we realized Hi-Drops could help prevent the eye-rubbing that is contributing to the pandemic’s spread,” co-founder of Hi-Drops, Inc., Warren Scott said.

Created in 2016 with the purpose to supply legalized marijuana dispensaries with an authentically branded eye drop, the company tells KRON4 it saw its full-scale company launch this year be interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is looking to donate 24,000 units of eye drops to local front line workers but say they need the help of partners to help subsidize their donation.

“Like so many start-ups we are struggling from COVID-19’s economic impact, but in our case we have a product that can help the front line,” co-founder Seth Scott said.

While eye drops are not defined as personal protective equipment, the company tells KRON4 they were inspired to help after learning eye drops were recommended to help eliminate people’s urge to rub their eyes.

“We want to be part of fighting the pandemic, but we simply can’t afford to donate our product outright,” Seth Scott said. “We need to find partners and individuals to help subsidize the large-scale donation we want to make.”

On Apr. 23 the company partnered with Old Princeton Landing Public House and Grill in Half Moon Bay to donate eye drops to local front line workers.

To learn more about the company’s fundraiser click here.

Co-founders of Hi-Drops Inc., Warren Scott and Seth Scott delivering eye drops to local font line workers.

