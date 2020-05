SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — Local San Francisco firefighters volunteer to help feed the local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday firefighters helped distribute bags of free food to people living in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Being Cinco de Mayo, volunteers and families stood by at a safe distance as they were treated to a mariachi performance.

SF Los Bomberos volunteering their time this Cinco de Mayo to assist families in need during this pandemic. Bags of food are being distributed for free to anyone here in SF Mission’s district. pic.twitter.com/7FbjdE9pbh — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 5, 2020

