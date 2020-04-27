Fremont sisters set up book stall in neighborhood for community children

FREMONT, Calif., (KRON) — Two Fremont sisters decided to set up a book stall outside in their neighborhood to help local kids in the community get through the coronavirus pandemic.

After the girls spring break plans got canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, 15-year-old Divisha Khanna and five-year-old Navya Khanna decided to set up a book stall outside in their neighborhood with their own books for other kids to read.

“They couldn’t celebrate their spring break, so they thought let’s just make it special for somebody else,” mother Tulika Khanna said.

The mother posted on Facebook to let their community know about the book stall on a local page for the community called “Things to do in Fremont.”

The book stall was unsupervised as families arrived throughout the day and picked up books for their children.

Khanna tells KRON4 the community responded with support as people managed to safely donate books for kids of all ages.

Although the girls were disappointed not being able to go on vacation for spring break, their book stall was able to provide over 400 books to kids throughout their neighborhood.

Each book was sanitized and the girls were able to provide gloves for each person who grabbed a book as the girls made sure people maintained their social distance.