Frontline Hero Fund helps families of healthcare workers, first responders impacted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of San Diego created a charity organization that helps families of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called the Frontline Hero Fund and it financially assists and supports families of healthcare workers and first responders who fall critically ill or die from COVID-19.

The charity helps families all across the US and has raised about $90,000 in less than a month.

Funding from donations is used to help with funeral expenses, food, and other critical needs so families can focus on healing, according to the organization.

After firefighter Israel “Izzy” Tolentino lost his battle with COVID-19, the charity was able to help his wife and two young children financially.

They also provided the family with free counseling.

Frontline workers and their families who are directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to register for assistance on their website.

To learn more about the charity and to donate, go to their website.

