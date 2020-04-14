GoFundMe campaign helps South Bay working class, undocumented families with free laundry services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., (KRON) — A GoFundMe campaign raises over $20,000 to pay for free laundry services to the most underserved communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Free Laundry Friends, a group of families in the South Bay teamed up to raise money to help local families and individuals who don’t qualify for government assistance.

Although the IRS announced on Twitter Saturday of the process of distributing the $1,200 stimulus checks has begun — millions of undocumented individuals will receive nothing.

“My husband who is spearheading this whole thing came up with the laundromat idea,” Polly Liu an organizer for Free Laundry Friends said. “I also think a lot of undocumented families go there and they don’t have a safety net to be safe with government assistance, so we thought it was a really good place to help people.”

The campaign was started by Liu’s family and six other families as they looked to help the underserved community in the South Bay when the outbreak began.

Over the last five years the six families have volunteered throughout the Bay Area together giving out food and clothes to underserved communities.

Liu tells KRON4 that all families feel fortunate and blessed to be in a position to help others during the pandemic. The GoFundMe campaign has raised over $20,000 dollars in over two weeks and have distributed 100 percent of the money to local laundromats.

“We just thought it was an opportunity to do even more,” Liu said. “We kind of have a soft spot for the community around here.”

Free Laundry Friends has been able to pay for free laundry at six South Bay locations and will continue until they reach a their goal of $25,000.

Follow Free Laundry Friends on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for locations on where you can get your laundry done for free.