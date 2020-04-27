Hayward elementary school teacher uplifts students and families amid COVID-19 with care packages

HAYWARD, Calif., (KRON) — An elementary school teacher is helping her students and families hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic by providing essential food.

Lori Campbell is a third grade teacher at Lorenzo Manor Elementary School in Hayward and has been helping needy families by making care packages filled with groceries.

“I went to visit all of my students and some of them were in pretty dire situations,” Campbell said.

In an effort to help her students during unprecedented times, Campbell decided to buy groceries with her own money to help feed needy families who are out of work.

Soon after Campbell posted a photo of the groceries she bought for the families online, the local community responded immediately.

“People started venmo-ing me money asking if they can help,” Campbell said. “It was just really amazing how somebody would ask for help and someone would give money.”

Campbell tells KRON4 in the midst of switching to new teaching methods because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are many students who are not fully equipped with the tools necessary to learn from home — lacking basic internet access or a computer.

“The kids are troopers, they’re really strong, they’re hanging in there,” Campbell said.

As the coronavirus pandemic forced schools all around the country to close and to finish out the school year online — Campbell wanted to lift her students spirits up during so much uncertainty by visiting them whenever possible.

“My favorite part of the day is when I knock on someone’s door,” Campbell said. “I just want to hug them so bad.”

For the last few weeks and with the help of donations, Campbell has been able to deliver over $2,000 worth of groceries to the families of her students who need it the most.

Despite putting herself at risk while going out to buy groceries, Campbell tells KRON4 she misses her students and volunteers her time any chance she gets to help.

“I see my kids online but it’s not the same as seeing them in class,” Campbell said. “We don’t even see all of our kids cause some of them don’t have internet.”

Campbell has been working at Lorenzo Manor Elementary School for the last 15 years and tells KRON4 she loves to teach her students and the ability to serve her community through unprecedented times.

“It’s pretty incredible to be apart of a community that cares and loves so much,” Campbell said.