Carlmont High School students gift local first responders and medical staff with baked goods

BELMONT, Calif., (KRON) — For many students the school year moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. A group of high school students in Belmont wanted to use their time while sheltering-in-place to say thank you to first responders and healthcare workers by providing baked goods.

A group of four friends from Carlmont High School in Belmont organized Baking for First Responders to show their appreciation and gratitude for those working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Freshmen Samatha Kosman, Jordan Dolley and sophomores Emilie Kosman and Sophia Morgan started BFF in an effort give back.

“We wanted to spread some positivity and give back to the people who are fighting so much for COVID-19,” Samantha Kosman said. “It’s a really scary time for everyone and especially the people who are in the medical field right now have a lot of stress and pressure on them.”

When the group began spring break last week they were unaware that their break will be unlike any other. With shelter-in-place orders in full effect the group wanted to use the time they were spending quarantined by doing something good for others.

“It’s been really rough for us shifting to online school but at the end of the day we wanted to spread a little positivity and try to find a little bit of light during this whole situation,” Kosman said.

In an effort to to try and get as many of their peers involved the group has been posting on their Facebook inviting their friends to participate.

Last week the group delivered baked good to local hospitals, fire and police departments. The group has made deliveries to Stanford, UCSF, San Mateo County Hospital.