KRON4 Heroes: Free dry cleaning offered to first responders, healthcare workers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – “Even though we are helping them, I don’t think they realize how much they are helping us,” Michelle Baughman said.

A local business is offering free dry cleaning to all first responders and healthcare workers, the heroes working during this coronavirus pandemic.

“They took an oath and an honor that we didn’t when we opened up a business so its our time to shine and show them the love back,” Baughman said.

Dutch Girl Dry Cleaners in Walnut Creek says business is down about 80 percent since the start of the shelter in place order but they’re finding another way to keep their doors open, providing free service to first responders and medical staff.

“I don’t care if I see them every single day, I want that uniform here and being sanitized, I don’t want them to worry about it piling up at home and really with the situation and the times we’re in right now, we can’t let those types of things pile up at home,” Baughman said.

Employees at Dutch Girl Dry Cleaners are taking in orders at the front door.

Garments are kept in bags and put directly into the machines to keep everyone safe.

Everything that comes inside is being cleaned at high temperatures.

“Any garment coming across the counter whether it be first responders, medical staff, or just our regular customers that we have, we hit temperatures of 140-160 degrees which kills the bacteria and viruses,” Baughman said.

The business owner says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had several people come in and say I went home and I just found this comforter, can you clean this for me because we know what you are doing for our firemen and our nurses and our doctors and our police and we want to be able to support you and keep you open during these hard times too,” Baughman said.

