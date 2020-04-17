KRON4 Heroes: Hospital ICU supervisor supports nurses during COVID-19 crisis

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — An Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room staff of nurses at one Bay Area hospital nominated their manager to be a KRON4 Hero.

Pamela is a clinical manager at El Camino Health’s Los Gatos hospital. She leads the ICU where COVID-19 patients are being treated, and the nurses who she oversees call her “Mama Bear.”

Several nurses wrote to KRON4, “When the coronavirus became a pandemic, Pamela was able to quickly form her team and open the Los Gatos ED Tent and ED Extension Unit to treat respiratory (and) COVID-19 patients. Pamela is our ‘Mama Bear’ and real life hero during this pandemic.”

El Camino Hospital is located in the Bay Area county hit hardest by the coronavirus, Santa Clara County. As of Friday morning, Santa Clara County had a total of 1,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 69 deaths caused by the virus.

“Words that describe Pamela would be strong, fierce, proactive, protector, caring and most importantly, patient advocate,” the nurses wrote.

Before becoming a manager, Pamela worked as a nurse for more than two decades, so she’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and jump into tough scenarios, one nurse, Kathy, told KRON4.

Pamela

“Pamela is reachable 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no days off or rest for her. She is always on-call and available for her staff and colleagues. She checks in on her staff daily to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to be safe and to provide excellent patient care,” another nurse, Lily, said.

“She is a fighter and does not take ‘no’ for an answer. If there are no resources available, she will think outside the box and find a solution,” Kathy said.