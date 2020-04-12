KRON4 Heroes: Los Gatos nurse continues to put others first during pandemic

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – 2020 has been filled with long and stressful days for healthcare workers across the world, including this Los Gatos nurse being recognized as a KRON4 Hero.

Photo provided by Christie Howard

Jo works at El Camino Hospital and has been a nurse for 40 years.

Christie Howard nominated her Auntie Jo who she says is kind, strong willed, determined, professional, and very humble.

Not only is Jo an assistant nurse manager, but she’s also a mother of two who always puts others first.

The reason Jo says she is able to be a successful manager is because of her great, supportive staff.

Jo became a nurse because she is passionate about helping others.

Through this pandemic, Jo has continued to work hard and take care of those around her.

Jo says the real heroes are the residents across the Bay Area complying with the stay-at-home order, but Jo will continue to be our KRON4 Hero.

Thank you Jo for all you do!

