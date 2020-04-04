KRON4 Heroes: Los Gatos restaurant gives free meals to health care workers

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A restaurant in Los Gatos is giving away free meals to hospital and health care workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Double D’s Sports Grille teamed up with their vendors and the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce to provide the meals.

The owner Darin Devincenzi and his son Ryan said when the outbreak began, they wanted to do something to give back.

They are helping feed workers at local hospitals like O’Connor and Good Samaritan as well as seniors and other people who need it.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

