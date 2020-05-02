KRON4 Heroes: Lucky Ones Ranch in Vacaville throws animal parade for seniors

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Lucky Ones Ranch in Vacaville took some animals to the Pacifica Senior Living Facility.

Sheep, goats, blind dogs, llamas, and some tortoises all greeted the people living in the nursing home and did so from a safe distance.

Thao Le, a co-founder of Lucky Ones Ranch says, walkie talkies were used to maintain social distance.

Encouraging signs were also made.

“We just wanted to spread some joy and happiness to them. We had been here a couple of weeks beforehand, and we were supposed to come back, but then the pandemic shut everything down, so our event with them got canceled and so we decided we wanted to come back, and they actually emailed us and invited us to come back and actually do a visit, but through the window,” Le said.

In addition to running their ranch, Le and her husband work in law enforcement in Walnut Creek and Contra Costa County.

