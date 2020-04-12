KRON4 Heroes: Marin County man runs for 24 hours raising money for SF-Marin Food Bank

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County man used his love of running to help raise money for families who have not been able to put food on their tables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Curtaz, the Dean of Students, at San Jose Middle School in Novato, raised thousands of dollars for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

At 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, Curtaz began running one mile for every hour for 24 hours.

“I never slept in the 24 hour period,” Curtaz said.

As of Sunday morning, nearly $4,000 had been raised for the food bank.

“It’s crazy how much was raised. The day turned into something I never excepted. It was amazing,” Curtaz said. “I had people I haven’t talked to in years texting me and supporting me.”

HOW CAN YOU HELP? Click here to make a donation on Curtaz’s ‘Running 4 Food’ fundraising page.

“People I don’t even know donating. Having people wanting me to run to see them. My neighbors putting up signs. It became a lot more than just running a mile,” Curtaz said.

Thank you Dan! You are a KRON4 Hero!











