KRON4 Heroes: Rocco’s Pizzeria donates 120 meals a day to Walnut Creek hospital workers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay pizzeria is stepping up to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria in Walnut Creek is donating 120 meals a day to medical professionals during the pandemic.

Rocco Biale, the restaurant owner, says they’re just doing their part to help the community like they always have.

The restaurant is donating the meals to ER and ICU workers at John Muir Medical Center and Kaiser Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Five times a day volunteers pick up the food at the restaurant and delivery it to the hospital.

