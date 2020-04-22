KRON4 Heroes: San Francisco Fire Dept. paramedic alternates working long days, self-isolating

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Olivia Marie Franceschi looks up to her aunt as a real-life superhero. During the COVID-19 outbreak, nine-year-old Olivia says, “I’m very proud of her because she is on the front line helping people and saving lives.”

Janet Oteiza is a San Francisco Fire Department paramedic and her niece nominated her to be a KRON4 Hero. Oteiza said her niece’s small, sweet gesture brought tears to her eyes.

“It’s little stuff like this that makes you aware of the support that you have. Even from a nine-year-old,” Oteiza said. “She’s thinking of me. She loves me and it goes a long way. I truly feel grateful.”

As the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order enters its second month, many children sheltering at home with their parents are missing their extended family and friends. Olivia is very close with her aunt, and while she misses her, she’s glad that Oteiza is out helping save lives around the city.

Olivia told KRON4, “I have not seen her in person for about six weeks due to the COVID-19 virus, nor has she see any family members. She works very long hours and then goes home and self-isolates herself at home. I’m sure this rings a bell with other first responder families.”

“I can’t wait to see her again, and give her a big hug and tell her how much I have missed her,” Olivia said.