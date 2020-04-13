KRON4 Heroes: San Francisco Sheriff’s Cadet sews masks for those incarcerated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s Cadet along with her family and friends are going above and beyond to help keep people in city jails safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Cadet A. Arrescurrenaga, her parents, sister, and mom’s best friend sewed 300 cloth masks for those incarcerated in San Francisco jails.

They collectively spent more than 100 hours last weekend sewing the masks.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office said they will continue to sew until all people in custody have a mask.

Kindness during COVID: @SheriffSF Cadet A. Arrescurrenaga, her parents, sister & mom’s best friend collectively spent more than 100 hours this wkd sewing 300 cloth masks for incarcerated people in the SF jails. They will continue to sew until all people in custody have a mask. pic.twitter.com/lqdTYJZ838 — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) April 13, 2020

