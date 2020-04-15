KRON4 Heroes: San Jose dancers keeping spirits up during shelter-in-place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area dance instructors are helping anyone who loves to dance keep their spirits up and exercise while staying at home for the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. Juan and Cari Garcia are instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studios in San Jose and Los Gatos.

One of their students, Maritza Lew, has been working long hours at a Bay Area hospital as a pharmacist. Lew said the dancing duo’s virtual dance parties are the highlight of her weekends. She nominated the Garcias to be KRON4 Heroes.

“They have been posting dance classes on FB and (hosting) virtual parties for free to keep us all moving. They are amazing teachers who are kind and inspiring. Their energy keeps us moving virtually and their laughter not only help us lift our feet to the beat, but lift our spirits too during these trying times,” Lew said.

The dance instructors use Zoom to host live virtual dance parties to help people still feel connected to one another.

“Just having that community, someone else they can see to communicate with, or move with, and laugh with is so important,” Cari Garcia said.

“Just to lift their spirits and stay happy and joyful for at least a moment of their day,” she said.

Dancing is one way to get exercise even while you are stuck at home. The Garcias said the best dances for cardio are swing, the cha-cha, salsa, or merengue.

“That’s definitely a good way to get your heartrate up,” Juan Garcia said.

The Garcias are encouraging everyone to learn new moves from their online tutorials and enjoy a fun workout.