KRON4 Heroes: San Jose nurse fights COVID-19 pandemic from the front lines

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Medical professionals across the world are putting their lives on the line to protect yours.
Among them is San Jose native Tiffany Talerico who is a nurse at Valley Medical Center.
She has been working there for nearly eight years.
Tiffany was nominated by her brother, Mike, to be honored as a KRON4 Hero.
Mike describes his sister as an ambitious, determined and independent person who earned her masters degree while working two jobs.
If you would like to help Tiffany and the rest of the Valley Medical staff, the hospital is asking for medical supply donations.
Thank you Tiffany for your hard work and being on the front lines during this pandemic.
Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.
