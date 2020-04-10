Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa offers warm to-go meals to those in need

CONTRA COSTA, Calif., (KRON) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic a local organization providing community-based food programs to Bay Area residents is serving thousands of meals each week.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa has been able to serve approximately 3,000 meals a week to those who are not able to feed themselves or their families.

“I am here from the start until the end,” Dinning Room Manager for LFCC in Pittsburg Julie Protich said.

The dinning room in Pittsburg serves the most guest as more people continue to be out of work. Since the start of sheltering-in-place orders Protich and volunteers have served more than 200 warm to-go meals a day.

For nearly a month Protich along with fellow staff members and volunteers have been steadily feeding those in need.

“It’s life changing for all of us,” Potrich said. “Our mail goal is to help serve those in need and we also show them that we care about them.”

For over 35 years, LFCC has been serving food to the most vulnerable communities in area. With the coronavirus pandemic the organization has remained open offering food through their four dinning rooms and food pantry locations.

According to LFCC, there is no criteria to qualify to receive food.

Dinning Room Locations:

The American Legion Hall (Antioch)

403 West Sixth Street, Antioch, CA 94509

Loaves and Fishes of Contra Costa (Martinez)

835 Ferry Street, Martinez, CA 94553

The Redman-Pocahontas Hall (Oakley)

1403 Main Street, Oakley, CA 94561

Saint Vincent de Paul (Pittsburg)

1415 Simpson Court, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Please note: Food pantries are located at all four dinning rooms.