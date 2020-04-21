Local Antioch man helps those making face masks by offering free sewing machine repairs

ANTIOCH, Calif., (KRON) — As people continue to make face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, a local Antioch man is helping his community by repairing people’s sewing machines. With volunteers working tirelessly to produce face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, David Trebotich of Twice Nice Shoppe is helping those who have been producing face masks for free.

“I don’t really sew and I know there is a lot of folks out there making masks who are wearing their machines out or breaking them,” Trebotich said. “This is my part of the contribution to what everyone else is doing.”

Over the last several weeks Trebotich has been repairing people’s sewing machines from his very own driveway free of charge. Trebotich tells KRON4 he learned to repair sewing machines from his late father and wanted to help somehow during this time.

From about 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trebotich sets up his driveway to accommodate those who are still working to be able to get their machines fixed after work.

“People bring their machines and more often than not I can fix them while they wait,” Trebotich said. “And off they go with their machines and go home and make some more masks.”

Trebotich has been repairing sewing machines for the last 12 years and tells KRON4 he wanted to help during unprecedented times anyway he could.

Trebotich has opened his driveway for simple sewing machine repairs offering curbside drop offs and pick ups for free.

“There’s an army of mask makers out there so I am a resource,” Trebotich said. “Its fun because of peoples reaction when I fix their machines, they get a kick out of it.”

To get your sewing machine fixed anytime of the week you can call 925-628-5039.

