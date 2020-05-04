Local design student sets up t-shirt fundraiser to benefit health care workers

DANVILLE, Calif., (KRON) — A local design student is selling t-shirt’s to fundraise to help healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak at several John Muir Health Center’s throughout the Bay Area.

Casey Rickey is a junior attending UCLA for Design and Media Arts and with classes switching to online Rickey wanted to use his extra time to find a way give back to create a positive impact on his local community.

“Normally I’d be at school right now in LA, however due to classes being transitioned online I’m back at my home in Danville,” Rickey said.

At first Rickey designed t-shirts for his local community saying “Danville Together” and “San Ramon Together,” but has since broadened his reach by designing another t-shirt saying “Bay Area Together.”

Rickey tells KRON4 he would have been finishing up his junior year at UCLA this spring, but with shelter-in-place orders he says he wanted to use the extra time to help healthcare workers from a local hospital that has helped his family before.

“John Muir Hospital took care of my grandpa when he passed away a year and a half ago and were really good to him in his last days,” Rickey said.

“When I came up with the idea of doing a t-shirt fundraiser, I knew I wanted the money to go towards them since they are especially in need of financial support and PPE right now. Since they’re a nonprofit they really rely on their donors to get through tough times like these.”

The t-shirts are hand printed and will be shipped from his home through his screen printing company called Danville Teez.

Each shirt costs $20 with 50 percent to be donated to John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, San Ramon and Concord.