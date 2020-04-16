Local dog trainer ‘The Pooch Coach’ supporting SF businesses with the help of her dog named Musik

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A local dog trainer and her dog is helping local businesses and neighbors amid the coronavirus outbreak. Beverly Ulbrich known as “The Pooch Coach” has been helping local businesses by taking pictures at them with her dog to let the community know they’re still open.

“I take pictures of my dog of those places and put it on her social media” Ulbrich said. “I put it on her Instagram and Facebook and tell everybody to please help support these local businesses and I’ve been trying to do that since the beginning.”

For the last 16 years Ulbrich has been a well-known dog behaviorist in the Bay Area and when businesses like her own closed down due to the coronavirus she wanted to uplift the community — with the help of her rare merle miniature schnauzer named Musik.

Musik is two years old and a significant following on Instagram with over 33,000 followers. Since the start of the outbreak Musik has been posting a photo of herself at local stores to remind the community they’re open.

Ulbrich has been able to support local pet stores by purchasing gift cards from the stores directly and having a contest on Facebook where people who are needing help financially can send in pictures of their pets to win.

“I am letting people that need some pet supplies and they’re short on cash, they could put a picture of whatever pet and saying this is how my pet is enjoying being sheltered in with me,” Ulbrich said.

Through SF Dog Connect, Ulbrich has been able to continue to help dog owners train their pets while sheltering-in-place by providing tips on her Facebook page with a community of over 16,000 dog owners.

Ulbrich tells KRON4 that despite having less work due to the coronavirus, she hopes her efforts can inspire others to help with what they can.

“I am hoping it might give other people an idea like if people are sitting around thinking how can I help, this is something you can do,” Ulbrich said.

The contest on Facebook will be open until Friday for a chance to win a $100 or $50 gift card for pet supplies.