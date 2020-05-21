Local veteran helps to deliver face shields to Palo Alto VA

PALO ALTO, Calif., (KRON) — A local veteran helps to deliver face shields to a South Bay veterans health care facility and others who are running short on personal protective equipment.

On Wednesday, former Marine Officer Michael McNally and volunteers from Riekes Center a nonprofit based in Menlo Park donated the final batch of its donated face shields to the VA Palo Alto Health Care Facility.

As healthcare workers continue to see a shortage of personal protective equipment McNally and volunteers delivered 30,400 face shields and 10 intubation boxes to healthcare facilities throughout the Bay Area and the U.S.

In the last 45 days 260 Bay Area residents, businesses and nonprofits came together to design, purchase parts and assemble more than 30,000 face shields for health care workers.

Riekes Center and 140 current participants, alumni and stakeholder volunteers to assemble 11,500 face shield kits all from their homes.

Volunteers started donated face shields to institutions in the Bay Area but have moved to other states throughout the country.

Highlands Hospital in Oakland received over 2,000 face shields, Northern Navajo Medical Center in New Mexico received 250 face shields, and Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. received an intubation box and 500 face shields.