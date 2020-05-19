Marin City Cooperation Team supports local community amid coronavirus pandemic

MARIN CITY, Calif., (KRON) — The Sausalito Marin City School District organizes a task force to help support various of groups within its local community that may be overlooked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marin City Cooperation Team is a task force split into seven support teams that include academics, families, families with infants, mental health, college students seniors and emergency crisis to support the needs of the community.

“The idea behind it the team was to create organizational intersectionality with local community based organizations,” director of coordination for the Marin City Cooperation Team Jahmeer Reynolds said.

“Each team represents a different demographic, however we all know that oftentimes needs intersect and require more than one form of support.”

The support teams was launched by the districts emergency command team just before shelter-in-place orders were issued in an effort to reduce the lapse in support services within the Marin City community and provide a sense of stability to students and families amid the pandemic.

To date the MCCT has served over 50 families through various of forms of outreach such as grocery deliveries, picking hygiene products and in person welfare checks for seniors.

“The best way to sum up the Marin City Cooperation Team is to think of us as the Amazon of Comprehensive Support Services,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds tells KRON4 the pandemic has brought a lot of fear of the unknown but believes he has found his purpose by serving his community.

In addition, the MCCT is helping families with children in school get internet access and connect families to mental health support through Zoom.

“I had to find a way to make sure that Marin City residents understood that during these times the community organizations and the SMCSD were going to pull together and get through these turbulent times together.”