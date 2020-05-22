Marin County public health director helps establish drive-through COVID-19 test site

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A public health director in Marin County is helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus by establishing a drive through test site and conduct field tests for people in the community.

Public Health Director for Marin County’s Department of Health and Human Services Kathy Koblick assisted in establishing a drive through COVID-19 testing site to identify positive cases and help people to isolate to decrease transmission.

On March 10, Marin County Public Health started the testing site and have since expanded their testing capacity in an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“Very early on Marin Public Health made the decision to set up this drive through test site to be able to identify positive cases, engage in contact investigations and help people to isolate to decrease transmission,” Koblick said.

“The more we test the more positive cases and close contacts can be identified and isolated to protect our community.”

Over the last few weeks Marin Public Health has been focused on increasing testing capacity by testing EMS First Responders and County of Marin staff.

Koblick has been instrumental in helping Marin County Public Health identify and contain outbreaks in efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the community.

Efforts to increase testing capacity also includes going out to residential care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities to test staff and residents.

Koblick tells KRON4 her overall focus changed since the start of sheltering-in-place orders to be able to help her community fight the current COVID-19 public health threat.

“This is an unprecedented response in my career and to be this is very inspiring. I love a challenge and to figure out how to make things work for our community. I am blessed to have this job,” Koblick said.

Starting next week Marin Public Health is contiuning to expand its schedule to increase testing capacity.

Expanding the definition of first responders to those working the front lines such as grocery stores and other services that have been deemed essential.

