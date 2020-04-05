Monument Crisis Center in Concord holds food distribution events for those in need

SAN MATEO, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Donated canned foods sit in a bin at San Mateo High School on November 29, 2017 in San Mateo, California. San Mateo High School students are counting thousands of cans of food and donated packaged food items for their annual food drive. The students are hoping to surpass 100,000 pounds of food. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A family resource center in Concord is helping those in need of food amid the coronavirus crisis.

Monument Crisis Center will be holding emergency food distribution events open to all who needs it on Monday, April 6th and Tuesday, April 7th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The center is located at 1990 Market Street in Concord.

They will also be accepting donations of perishable and non-perishable food during the times listed above.

To donate without leaving home, you can text MCC to 41-444.

Latest Stories: