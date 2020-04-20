Music education studio offers free online classes to community as shelter-in-place continues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — A music education studio is offering free online classes to families to learn and make music together as people continue to shelter-in-place. In Harmony Music is offering free online classes to the community in an effort to help get through current circumstances.

Justine Chadly is the owner of In Harmony Music with studios located in San Francisco, Marin, Napa and Benicia. Chadly tells KRON4 despite sheltering-in-place orders the studio has been able to offer alternatives to learn music.

“We love serving the community through music and bringing joy to families at home,” Chadly said. “Our online classes are now connecting families and friends in different states and countries.”

The music education studio has been able to bring families together to learn music which has allowed their instructors to continue to teach their classes.

“Our team of teachers realize this is the time when our work becomes essential work too,” Chadly said.

The classes are sliding scale and are free to anyone who has suffered job loss or financially unable to participate. Chadly tells KRON4 she was inspired to give free classes during current circumstances as a way to do their part to help.

“Music makes the world brighter and especially when job loss and other stresses are consuming the home, families benefit so much from having facilitated music classes to share together,” Chadly said.

To sign up for online classes, you can email admin@inharmonymusic.net or call 707-492-5795.

To see what classes In Harmony Music is offering click here.