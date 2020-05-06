Napa family spreads messages of positivity to help uplift community amid shelter-in-place orders

NAPA, Calif., (KRON) — A family in Napa is spreading messages of positivity throughout their community to lift the spirits of neighbors and friends as they continue to shelter-in-place.

For the last several weeks Megan Dominici along with her husband Jason and two children have been surprising neighbors and friends within their community with decorations on their lawns of flamingos and signs with positive messages that read “Be Silly, Be Kind, Live RAD.”

“It is just a simple reminder in these unusual times that you are loved, you are not alone, and that we are all in this together,” Dominici said.

The family was inspired to help their community get through unprecedented times after their community stood together and showed their support to the family after the passing of one their young children last year.

The family tells KRON4 they thought decorating peoples lawns with flamingos and signs was an easy way they can all help spread some of their appreciation to the community that has been there for them during one of their darkest moments.

“After my daughter passed away in September, my old youth ministry team came together and they flocked our house one night just to cheer us up,” Dominici said. “Right after the shelter in place happened, we thought it would be super easy to spread some of Addie’s love to the community that has supported us so tremendously over the last six months.”

At this time the family has flocked more than 100 houses of their children’s classmates, teachers, teammates, coaches and neighbors.

“It has become a simple way for us to say thank you to an incredible community that has held us up in our darkest moment, we are truly blessed,” Dominici said.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Latest Stories: