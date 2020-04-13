Live Now
Newark sports bar offering free meals to local students

Courtesy: O’Sullivans Sports Bar

NEWARK, Calif., (KRON) — A Newark sports bar is offering to feed local students for free as schools continue to be closed due to the coronavirus.

O’Sullivans Sports Bar in Newark is offering free breakfast, lunch and dinner to Newark students as they continue to be be open.

This Wednesday the sports bar will be offering free spaghetti with garlic bread and salad to students from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The food is being offered for free to local students compliments of The Perfect Daycare in Newark.

The sports bar is located at 5660 Thornton Avenue in Newark.

Courtesy: O’Sullivan’s Sports Bar

