Nonprofit Dancing Without Limits provides free online dance classes for special needs kids

DANVILLE, Calif., (KRON) — A group of high school girls are helping special needs kids through dance as sheltering-in-place orders continue.

Dancing Without Limits is a nonprofit organization based in Danville and is dedicated to serving kids living with down syndrome in the Bay Area through dance. With the coronavirus outbreak the nonprofit is now providing free online dance classes.

The nonprofit was co-founded by four high school girls attending San Ramon Valley and Monte Vista High Schools. With schools closed due to the coronavirus the group wanted to continue to give kids living with down syndrome a form to express themselves while quarantined.

“They get so excited about these dance classes,” co-founder Shelby Storm said. “We will put on a song and it will literally light up their faces … it’s so contagious it makes all of us smile.”

All four girls have known each other while dancing competitively together for years at Next Step Dance Studio. The group started Dancing Without Limits during their freshman year of high school in hopes to share their love for dance with kids living with special needs.

Co-founders Amanda Capovilla, Kylie Rhodes, Shelby Storm, Savannah Londre.

Before sheltering-in-place orders, Dancing Without Limits was holding dance classes in Danville with as many as 20 kids attending.

“All of us dance competitively so we wanted to show that with kids with special needs,” Storm said. “We get to give them that opportunity to dance that we have.”

For the last several weeks Dancing Without Limits has been hosting free online classes every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Through Zoom all four members are still able to provide the dance classes to their regular students — all while practicing social distancing.

“The class always makes my week and makes me smile seeing all the kids smiling,” Storm said.

You can join the class through the nonprofits website by scrolling to the bottom of the page and “Join The Class.”

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Latest Stories: