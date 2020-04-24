Nonprofit Family Giving Tree assisting low-income families with Student Supply Kits

MILPITAS, Calif., (KRON) — Nonprofit Family Giving Tree has been serving the community for nearly 30 years and in the wake of COVID-19 launched the Education Relief Fund program to assist low-income families with essential school supplies.

Family Giving Tree responded to the shelter-in-place orders by creating Student Supply Kits to help the community of families who already struggling.

“Each year Family Giving Tree provides tens-of-thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies to in-need students through our Back-to-School Drive,” Jennifer Cullenbine, Family Giving Tree CEO said. “With a structure and supply chain already in place, it just made sense to support our community in this way during this time of crisis.”

As schools continue to remain closed and learning from home becoming the new normal for many students, the nonprofit has handed out over 1,000 student supply kits to low-income families.

Each Student Supply Kit comes with basic school supplies such as paper, pens, pencils, erasers, glue sticks and many other items. The Student Supply Kits are safely distributed at school meal distributions in school area districts.

Since the launch of the Education Relief Fund on Apr. 8, the nonprofit has distributed the Student Supply Kits to school districts in Santa Clara County.

Family Giving Tree plans to donate as many student supply kits before the end of the school year on May 8.

For $11 you can supply one student with a Student Supply Kit.

To learn more and donate click here.