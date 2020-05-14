Nonprofit raises $425k for Redwood City School District families

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., (KRON) — A nonprofit in Redwood City is helping hundreds of low-income families with food and housing assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a family relief fund.

The Redwood City Education Foundation nonprofit launched their COVID-19 Family Relief Fund raising $425,000 to help financially support Redwood City School District families who are experiencing severe economic hardship due to COVID-19.

“Our district population is predominantly low-income and Latino, and we knew that this crisis would be hitting our community particularly hard,” executive director of the Redwood City Education Foundation Jason Galisatus said.

“We believe students should be learning instead of worrying about whether their family will have a roof over their heads or food to eat.”

Galistaus been a key driving force behind the nonprofits effort to raise money with the help of the community and managed to raise $100,000 in just the first day.

In total, over 500 local individuals and families donated to the fund with thousands of dollars in contributions matched by employers including Apple and Google among others.

The nonprofit is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to support local families in the Redwood City School District through two community programs.

Community Schools Family Emergency Fund — providing gift cards to help low-income families buy groceries, toiletries and gas.

The City of Redwood City Emergency Housing Assistance program — providing direct financial relief to families at risk of losing their homes.

“This crisis is unprecedented in its magnitude, and while we won’t be able to solve the problem, we hope these funds will help families make ends meet financially,” Galisatus said.

Redwood City Education Foundation is the only nonprofit that raises funds for every school in the Redwood City School District serving a diverse population of 7,500 students, 54 percent of those students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

“It’s clear that our students are going to need a tremendous amount of support to cope with the trauma they’ve endured through this crisis,” Galisatus said.

“Our work is more vital than ever, and we are redoubling our efforts to prepare for the start of the academic year in the fall.”