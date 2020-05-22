Oakland-based coffee company donates to Bay Area COVID-19 relief efforts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland-based coffee company helps its local community by donating coffee and money to assist several local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mr. Espresso donated over 2,500 pounds of coffee and cash donations to 25 local COVID-19 relief initiatives through their “In Our Hearts Fund.”

The fund was created as a way for the coffee company to give back to its community amid unprecedented times after coffee orders dramatically increased when shelter-in-place orders were issued.

“As a local business with a 40 plus year legacy, we wouldn’t be where we are without our communities,” Vice President of Mr. Espresso Luigi Di Ruocco said.

“It’s important to us to give back to our customers, including their staff, who have supported us over these years … in times like this, more than ever, we are only going to be as strong as the weakest among us, so we need to do what we can to serve.”

The coffee company has been able to remain open as anxious customers continue to send in requests to stock up on coffee for home brewing.

Due to an overwhelming amount requests, the coffee company designated portion of retail coffee purchases from customers to be donated to fund local COVID-19 relief efforts and initiatives.

Among the 25 local COVID-19 relief initiatives that received help are the following:

Alameda County Community Food Bank

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Frontline Foods

East Bay Feed ER

Clinica de La Raza

St. Anthony’s Dinning Room

Loaves and Fishes Family Kitchen

Medical staff at eight Bay Area hospitals

The coffee company is also donating supplies for displaced industry workers through Chef Edward Lee’s nationwide Restaurant Workers relief Program operating locally through alaMar Kitchen and Bar.

The relief programs serves between 250 and 300 meals every day for displaced food and beverage industry workers on Wednesday’s through Sunday’s, 4 p.m. to 6p.m.