Oakland ICU nurse asks for communities help amid COVID-19 pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif., (KRON) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic an Oakland nurse is asking the communities help with a little inspiration from the Golden State Warriors.

Shelby Delaney works at Summit Medical Center in Oakland as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit. With news of cases continuing to rise, Delaney and fellow colleagues began to feel anxious.

“I can sense stress and the morale was really low among the nurses about what was going on,” Delaney said.

ICU nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA.

Delaney tells KRON 4 she is a huge Golden State Warriors fan and in an effort boost her morale during the pandemic she began to wear a Steph Curry jersey under her scrub.

“I usually wear his jersey under my scrubs … its my secret battle shield to stay positive,” Delaney said.

As many of you know, I am an ICU nurse at Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA. These past few weeks have been filled with chaos and uncertainty as coronavirus cases continue to rise and hospital resources become more and more scarce. On Monday morning as I was getting ready for work, I found myself feeling powerless and defeated. It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution. What I quickly realized is that there is strength in numbers, and that I have a team of people surrounding me that are eager to help, but just need some direction. So if you want to help us fight this battle, here’s how: 1. Make Face Shields: We need eye protecting face shields that we can comfortably wear over our masks while caring for patients. See second picture for step by step instructions from the manufacturer on how to make these face shields, and here is the link to their website: https://www.delve.com/assets/documents/OPEN-SOURCE-FACE-SHIELD-DRAWING-v1.PDF 2. Sew Surgical Caps: We need surgical caps to protect our hair from contamination. If you are able to sew, see third picture for a template on how to make cloth surgical caps 3. Donate masks, painters suits, gloves, bleach wipes, and hand sanitizer 4. Donate meals or coffee to hospital workers (it really helps boost morale!) 5. And of course, please continue to stay home, social distance, wash your hands and eat lots of fruits and vegetables to stay healthy! There IS strength in numbers and if we come together, we can beat COVID-19! Please share and repost, as Bay Area hospitals are expected to have a large surge in the next two weeks! Stay safe and remember to be kind to one another! -Shelby *If you make any of the needed items above, have any donations or questions, please email me at covidwarriors510@gmail.com and we can schedule a no-contact pickup*

Following the Warrior’s “Strength In Numbers” motto Delaney took to Instagram to ask for the communities help. Wearing her Curry jersey Delaney post asks for homemade face shields, surgical caps, masks, painters suits, gloves, bleach wipes and hand sanitizers.

“I know theres a lot people are home bored wanting to help … it can help us get the supplies to help some of these patients,” Delaney said.

The post also shows those who want to help how they can make homemade face shields or surgical caps.

“Its an opportunity to bring us together as human beings,” Delaney said.

If you would like to help and donate you can email covidwarriors510@gmail.com

ICU nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA.

