Oakland ICU nurse asks for communities help amid COVID-19 pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif., (KRON) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic an Oakland nurse is asking the communities help with a little inspiration from the Golden State Warriors.

Shelby Delaney works at Summit Medical Center in Oakland as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit. With news of cases continuing to rise, Delaney and fellow colleagues began to feel anxious.

“I can sense stress and the morale was really low among the nurses about what was going on,” Delaney said.

ICU nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, CA.

Delaney tells KRON 4 she is a huge Golden State Warriors fan and in an effort boost her morale during the pandemic she began to wear a Steph Curry jersey under her scrub.

“I usually wear his jersey under my scrubs … its my secret battle shield to stay positive,” Delaney said.

Following the Warrior’s “Strength In Numbers” motto Delaney took to Instagram to ask for the communities help. Wearing her Curry jersey Delaney post asks for homemade face shields, surgical caps, masks, painters suits, gloves, bleach wipes and hand sanitizers.

“I know theres a lot people are home bored wanting to help … it can help us get the supplies to help some of these patients,” Delaney said.

The post also shows those who want to help how they can make homemade face shields or surgical caps.

“Its an opportunity to bring us together as human beings,” Delaney said.

If you would like to help and donate you can email covidwarriors510@gmail.com