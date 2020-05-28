SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area nurse practitioner helps create an online platform aimed to help nurses through self care and wellness practices.

Claudia Wong a nurse practitioner from Santa Clara co-founded Mindful Nurses along with fellow nurse practitioner Janel Smith from New York — an online platform aimed to support nurses through wellness practices including yoga, meditation and sound healing among others.

Mindful Nurses recently wrapped up their “Mindful Nurses Free Online Wellness Series” held during Nurses Week and International Nurses Day– bringing together 200 nurses from all over the world.

“With the COVID19 pandemic that was occurring and Nurses Week and International Nurses Day coming up in May, we knew it was the right time to take action and start Mindful Nurses to help our fellow nurses get through this pandemic by giving them tools to manage stress and anxiety,” Wong said.

The event brought holistic wellness facilitators from across the world to hold live online sessions for nurses to help provide practices on how to decrease stress, anxiety, and depression.

Additionally, nurses were taught methods to help physically and emotionally decompress after witnessing potentially traumatic situations as seen in the workplace.

“Sessions included Tibetan Buddhist Mindfulness Meditation, Restorative and Gentle Flow Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Somatic Therapy, Emotional Freedom Technique, Reiki, Self-Love Massage, Plant-Based Eating for Immunity, Trauma Prevention, a talk on Self-Care and Routines, Breathwork,” Wong said.

“I facilitated a Sound Healing session with Tibetan Singing Bowls. All were welcome to participate free of cost.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Mindful Nurses was unable to host in-person wellness events for nurses in California and New York.

Mindful Nurses has a growing Facebook community where a community of nurses gather online through events that promote self care and wellness practices.

Wong tells KRON4 Mindful Nurses hopes to host in-person events including yoga and talks on healthy eating among others in the future.