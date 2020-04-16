Palo Alto nonprofit launches ‘COVID-19 Internet Accessibility Support Program’ to help underserved families

PALO ALTO, Calif., (KRON) — For many students learning from home brings many challenges having to adapt to online learning. In the South Bay a Palo Alto based nonprofit co-founded by a 15-year-old is helping low-income families by providing internet access.

Tech Access is a nonprofit organization dedicated to close the digital divide throughout the Bay Area by providing digital literacy and tech education in underserved communities.

“During this period of the coronavirus I realized while watching the news that some people don’t even have internet and wi-fi which is really important,” co-founder of Tech Access Isabella Sells said. “Especially now considering that it is a necessity with schools moving to online.”

15-year-old Isabella Sells

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic Tech Access provided onsite tech education classes to underserved youth. Now, with schools closed and switching to online learning many students are not able to access proper internet and could fall behind.

In response to the pandemic Tech Access launched a “COVID-19 Internet Accessibility” distance learning support program.

Tech Access is helping families gain access to internet by paying their internet bill. To apply go to the Tech Access website or email contact@techaccessed.org.

To qualify you must have the following: a distance learning approval letter from the school principal, proof of income under $30,000 for family of four or more and a copy of your internet bill.

“I like helping people,”Sells said. “I feel like I am pretty experienced with distance and I am shocked that some people can’t even access that.”