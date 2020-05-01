Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

San Jose online bridal dress company offering brides-to-be a chance to win free wedding gown

KRON4 Heroes
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Azazie Wedding Blog, Alison Seitz.

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A San Jose-based online bridal dress company is gifting brides-to-be with free wedding gowns to brides who had their wedding plans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Azazie announced Thursday it will be giving out 30 bridal gowns throughout the month of May after hearing personal stories of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected peoples wedding plans.

“We had originally donated 5 bridal gowns to brides whose wedding plans had been impacted by the pandemic,” Azazie CMO Ranu Coleman said. “Trying to select just 5 out of all the submissions we received was so challenging as they were all impacted in different ways so we decided to extend this out and give away 30 more bridal gowns for the month of May.”

A few weeks back Azaize asked real brides-to-be to share their personal stories on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their wedding plans for a chance to receive a free Azaize bridal gown.

The company gave away five bridal gowns to brides-to-be and shared the stories on Azaize’s blog and through their social media pages.

“There are several brides who have been laid off or their partner was laid off. Some with family members who are ill and they are taking care of them,” Coleman said. “We also heard from several nurse practitioners in the healthcare industry who are battling this pandemic every day while also trying to plan a wedding, so we want to take away some of their financial burden by paying for their dress and helping them in any small way that we can.

The winners will be announced every Friday through May 31 on the Azazie Wedding Blog.

To enter and to share your story for a chance to win a free bridal gown email:  social@azazie.com

View this post on Instagram

We received so many heartfelt stories from brides whose wedding plans have been impacted by the pandemic. Choosing only five brides for our initial giveaway was difficult for us to do, so we will be giving away 30 more bridal gowns throughout the month of May!💕 We will be selecting brides from the existing pool of entries we received, in addition to allowing new brides to enter who might have missed the previous deadline. New entries can be emailed to social@azazie.com. Winners will be announced every Friday through May 31st on Azazie’s blog and social channels. 𝙋𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙚: We’ll be featuring the stories of all of our winning brides, so please only enter if you are okay with us sharing your story with our Azazie community.

A post shared by Azazie (@iheartazazie) on

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? Click here to submit them to be a KRON4 Hero.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News