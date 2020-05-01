San Jose online bridal dress company offering brides-to-be a chance to win free wedding gown

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A San Jose-based online bridal dress company is gifting brides-to-be with free wedding gowns to brides who had their wedding plans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Azazie announced Thursday it will be giving out 30 bridal gowns throughout the month of May after hearing personal stories of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected peoples wedding plans.

“We had originally donated 5 bridal gowns to brides whose wedding plans had been impacted by the pandemic,” Azazie CMO Ranu Coleman said. “Trying to select just 5 out of all the submissions we received was so challenging as they were all impacted in different ways so we decided to extend this out and give away 30 more bridal gowns for the month of May.”

A few weeks back Azaize asked real brides-to-be to share their personal stories on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their wedding plans for a chance to receive a free Azaize bridal gown.

The company gave away five bridal gowns to brides-to-be and shared the stories on Azaize’s blog and through their social media pages.

“There are several brides who have been laid off or their partner was laid off. Some with family members who are ill and they are taking care of them,” Coleman said. “We also heard from several nurse practitioners in the healthcare industry who are battling this pandemic every day while also trying to plan a wedding, so we want to take away some of their financial burden by paying for their dress and helping them in any small way that we can.

The winners will be announced every Friday through May 31 on the Azazie Wedding Blog.

To enter and to share your story for a chance to win a free bridal gown email: social@azazie.com

