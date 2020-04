SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A vegan restaurant in San Jose is helping feed the community by offering free meals to K-12 students as schools continue to be closed.

Happy Hooligans in San Jose is giving free meals for K-12 grade students to help feed them during the outbreak.

Free meals for students will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. up until Apr. 10. Students must bring in a valid student ID and no purchase is necessary.

You can order online through DoorDash or by calling 408-694-0740.