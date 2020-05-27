San Leandro church hosts free grocery drive-through giveaway for local families

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A local San Leandro church is helping feed members of the community who are in need of food through their free grocery drive-through giveaway.

Greater Grace Temple Church has been distributing thousands of boxes of fresh food to any families within the community who are in need of groceries.

For the last several weeks, the church has been hosting its free grocery drive-through giveaway at their campus located at 1 East 14th Street in San Leandro.

On May 20 and 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. the church gave away 1,5000 boxes of free food to hundreds of families.

