Santa Clara Firefighters Foundation delivers meals to local homebound seniors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (KRON) — Local volunteers help deliver meals to the most vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. The Santa Clara Fire Foundation delivered over 1,000 meals to local homebound seniors participating in the Senior Nutrition Program.

Today, the Santa Clara Firefighters Foundation @SNCfire volunteers helped deliver over 1,000 meals to homebound Seniors through the Senior Nutrition Program. THANK YOU to our wonderful volunteers helping those most vulnerable in our community. #SantaClaraResponds pic.twitter.com/hz0qdrJif4 — City of Santa Clara (@SantaClaraCity) April 17, 2020

The Senior Nutrition Program provides high quality, cost efficient, nutritious meals to seniors through the County of Santa Clara Social Services Agency. Nutrition education is also provided to seniors participating in the program. All meals aim to meet one-third of the daily recommended dietary allowances for adults according to the programs website.

Pre-packed meals are ready to-go at several locations throughout the South Bay.