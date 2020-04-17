Santa Clara Firefighters Foundation delivers meals to local homebound seniors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., (KRON) — Local volunteers help deliver meals to the most vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. The Santa Clara Fire Foundation delivered over 1,000 meals to local homebound seniors participating in the Senior Nutrition Program.
The Senior Nutrition Program provides high quality, cost efficient, nutritious meals to seniors through the County of Santa Clara Social Services Agency. Nutrition education is also provided to seniors participating in the program. All meals aim to meet one-third of the daily recommended dietary allowances for adults according to the programs website.
Pre-packed meals are ready to-go at several locations throughout the South Bay.