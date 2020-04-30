Santa Rosa architect firm helps bridge ‘digital divide’ among local students by providing wifi hotspots

SANTA ROSA, Calif., (KRON) — A Santa Rosa based architect firm is helping local schools and families who lack basic resources for distance learning as students continue to go to school online.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects is helping bridge the “digital divide” among local students during COVID-19 by providing wifi hotspots to families without internet access and donating money to help families with groceries.

“Like so many of us, I watched this unfold in schools across our communities with an overwhelming sense of helplessness. For years, I’ve been aware of the educational inequities that exist in communities of color and economically disadvantaged schools,” Founding Principal Mark Quattrocchi said.

Quattrocchi personally reached out to schools in Sonoma and Lake counties to help after learning economically disadvantaged schools in the area lacked basic resources for distance learning.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects Founding Principal Mark Quattrocchi.

“I reached out to the individual schools, most of which were not our clients,” Quattrocchi said. “I simply started calling and emailing rural and economically disadvantaged North Bay schools. Listening to their stories of material shortages is heart-wrenching, as we see up close the uneven playing field these disadvantaged schools experience.”

On Thursday, Quattrocchi and QKA team members delivered wifi hotspots to Two Rock Union School District with a three month subscription plan allowing access to all cellphone carriers in rural eras with limited cell coverage.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects tells KRON4 some schools needed basic school supplies and donated copiers and copy paper that are used to make take-home packets for distance learning and set up 60 wifi hotspots to other schools for kids who couldn’t join their peers for distance learning.

In addition, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects donated $2,500 to the Roseland Public Schools “Family Food Relief Fund” which helps families who participate in the Roseland School District’s weekly breakfast and lunch distributions with gift cards to local stores to buy groceries.

“My hope is others will hear about what Quattrocchi Kwok Architects has done and will reach out to their local schools to help. Now more than ever, we all need to reach out and help where we can,” Quattrocchi said.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects has raised $30,000 and has distributed materials and funding to schools in need in Sonoma and Lake counties.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects is a 64-person architecture firm specializing exclusively in K-12 and higher education design with offices in Santa Rosa and Pleasanton. In the the firms 34-year history they have completed over $2.5 billion in education projects.

