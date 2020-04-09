Sausalito maritime company makes face shields to give hospitals across the country

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – The need for personal protective gear for frontline healthcare workers is critical in the face of this fast moving virus.

A Sausalito maritime company has switched over to make face shields that they are giving away to hospital workers across the country.

“They had no equipment left and they were reusing the same masks for days,” Reason Bradley said.

After hearing from a doctor in New Orleans about the dire conditions they’re facing, Bradley stopped making underwater mapping equipment at his Sausalito shop and switched over to making face shields instead.

“It’s a really cool design, it’s like origami so you can fold the thing and put it together it doesn’t use any rubber bands or latex straps so we started cutting those as the first thing we could do to make a big difference,” Bradley said.

So far they’ve cut a few hundred samples and given them away free to local medical workers like these nurses at Sutter Health Novato and sent others to hospitals across the country.

Now they are trying to source supplies to make more.

“Friday we should have enough to make 2,000 more, we just ordered a huge batch materials that looks like we’ve got coming hopefully next week and that should be for 5,000 masks maybe six,” Bradley said.

Bradley has also been working on a prototype for a disposable cardboard version of a positive air pressure respirator.

“It’s a full hood that goes over the user and blows filtered air across their face so it’s a lot more comfortable and a lot safer from a filtered air perspective than just a standard N95 mask,” Woody Tate said.

A Facebook group has been launched by several maritime businesses in the marinship area of Sausalito to help find the funding and materials needed to keep production moving,

Janelle Kellman who’s been organizing the effort says what’s happening echoes back to what has happened at this waterfront back in world war where the liberty battleships were built for the Pacific Theater.

“There’s a history of innovation and creativity but also service and rising up in time of war to really be able to serve the community but also the country,” Kellman said.

This network of industrial fabricators says more solutions are in the works and they are committed to do anything they can to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment.

