School catering company switches operations due to COVID-19 in an effort to feed community

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A school catering company has given out thousands of meals since the start of the coronavirus in an effort to feed those in need in the community.

My Green Lunch has been providing 3,000 to 5,000 safe and sealed meals a day to the homeless, elderly, sick, first responders and families throughout the Bay Area.

In partnership with the Santa Clara County Office of Education and Loaves and Fishes Kitchen the company is looking to provide up to 60,000 meals over the course of the sheltering-in-place orders.

With schools shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus My Green Lunch has lost 100 percent of its business. Leaving their 3,500 square foot kitchen and fleet of delivery vans underutilized.

The catering company started a GoFundMe to raise money to feed the community raising nearly $30,000. For every $5 raised one meal will be donated to the community organizations My Green Lunch has partnered with.