SF restaurant owner expresses appreciation for local law enforcement with free meals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — With sheltering-in-place orders many businesses have significantly seen a decline in work. Despite current circumstances a San Francisco restaurant owner is showing his appreciation to local law enforcement by giving them free meals.

The owner of the Hinodeya Ramen Bar in San Francisco provided San Francisco Police officers free meals amid the pandemic. Masao Kuribara wanted to thank local law enforcement for keeping the city safe during the pandemic.

On Saturday Kuribara helped deliver hot meals to officers working at the Northern District Police Station.

“We are all in this together,” Kuribara said on Facebook. “We’ll get through this together.”