South Bay children’s hospital gets much needed help through PPE donations

CAMPBELL, Calif., (KRON) — A children’s hospital gets much needed help as they battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus with donations from a local hospital in the Bay Area.

Children’s Health of Northern California received an extensive amount of personal protective equipment thanks to donations from UCSF’s Benioff Children Hospital in Oakland.

Last week healthcare workers from both hospitals teamed up together to coordinate and donate excess donations given to UCSF’s Benioff Children Hospital.

Both Melissa Gentry who works at UCSF and Katie O’Donnell who works at CHONC’s Pediatric Hospital and UCSF helped pack and deliver the donations of PPE on their days off.

