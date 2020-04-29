South Bay churches offering free drive thru grocery pick up service for local community

SUNNYVALE, Calif., (KRON) — Local churches in the South Bay are teaming up together to help the community by giving free groceries to families who need it the most while limiting exposure amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church of Sunnyvale and other churches teamed up with Fight the Hate in the South Bay to host a drive thru free grocery pick up for anyone who needs groceries.

“Many in our community have been impacted financially and are struggling to make ends meet. We are helping provide the basic necessity of food to whoever needs it,” coordinator for Sunnyvale SDA Church Alondra Gutierrez said.

“People drive up and open their trunks and we put food in there and then they drive away,” team leader for Sunnyvale SDA Church Alondra Gutierrez said.

The drive thru will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sunnyvale SDA Church or at five other locations.

List of drive-thru grocery pick up locations:

Mountain View SDA Church located at 1425 Springer Road, Mountain View, CA 94040

located at 1425 Springer Road, Mountain View, CA 94040 Mountain View Japanese SDA Church located at 195 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043

located at 195 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043 Campbell SDA Church located 600 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

located 600 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 Milpitas SDA Church located at 1991 Landess Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035

located at 1991 Landess Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035 San Jose Escuela Popular located at 149 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127

Items will vary at each location but anyone who is need of groceries is able to drive up. Items will include rice, beans flour, onions, potatoes, carrots, bread, fruits and toilet paper.

The event will be on a first come first serve basis.

Contact fightthehateinfo@gmail.com for info on the location closest to home your home.