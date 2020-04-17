Stratford Schools donate PPE to Bay Area first responders

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A group of private schools helped deliver truckloads of personal protective equipment to first responders throughout the Bay Area. Stratford Schools delivered PPE to local hospitals in need including O’Connor Hospital in San Jose and Alta Bates Medical Center in Oakland.

Donations were collected from Stratford School campuses in Sunnyvale, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, San Bruno, and San Jose.

Stratford Schools donated 430 boxes of gloves, 84 containers of disenfecting wipes, 90 face masks, 60 bottles of hand sanitizer, 50 pairs of goggles, 25 plastic aprons, five gallons of bleach, and four boxes of alcohol wipes.

Additional donations were made to Sutter Health in Antioch, Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco, Kaiser Hospital in Los Angeles, and Good Samaritan in Los Gatos.