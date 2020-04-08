Student-led nonprofit offers free online tutoring to Bay Area students amid pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — A high school student-led nonprofit is helping local students by offering free services to get help them get through the rest of the school year. The Evergreen Initiative based in San Jose is offering students free online tutoring services as sheltering-in-place orders continue.

With schools closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus the student-led nonprofit felt inspired to step in and help fellow students.

“Once the school closures actually started happening and all the physical resources starting going away we thought let’s launch this online tutoring as soon as possible so we can help as many students as we can,” president of Evergreen Initiative Steven Luo said.

The nonprofit organization is offering Bay Area K-12 students online tutoring and classes throughout a number of subjects for free. According to the nonprofits website, tutors are student volunteers with strong experience in various subjects.

Subjects offered:

All elementary school subjects

Math (K-12, including AP)

Competitive math (AMC8, Math Kangaroo, Math Olympiad and AMC10)

English (K-10)

History (K-10)

Biology

Chinese

Physics

To learn more visit the Evergreen Initiative website, for free tutoring services sign up online.

If you would like to volunteer as a student teacher click here.